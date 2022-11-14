Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says his administration has started cleaning up Nairobi’s footbridges in a bid to curb the rising crime in the city.

Speaking on Sunday, November 13 after attending a church service and fundraiser at AIPCA Dandora, the county boss banned hawking and street families on footbridges.

This comes in the wake of police reports that street families are conspirators in organised criminal syndicates in the Central Business District (CBD) citing Moi Avenue, Uhuru Highway, Haile Selassie Avenue and the area around Nairobi Railway Station as some of the crime hot spots in Nairobi.

“To make sure there is security, there were street families that were staying there [foot bridge] and gangs had infiltrated. We have cleared them and cleaned the bridge.

“We will not allow anyone to live or conduct business on the footbridges or flyovers. If you want a space for trade, then we will find your space for trade but not in a public utility like that,” Sakaja said.

Sakaja at the same time said the government is working to have all boda-boda riders in Nairobi registered with details of where they will operate and their drop-off points.

“People engaged in the boda-boda sector are not thieves, there could be one or two elements who are tarnishing the name of the sector. Once we have registered all of them, the riders will have reflector jackets that will have their area of operation.

“When the riders come to town, they will have drop-off points and specific drop-off stages. We have already started the process,” the governor added.