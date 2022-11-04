President William Ruto has said Kenya will employ technology to roll out the Universal Health Care (UHC) programme.

The President said this will ensure efficiency, stop pilferage, and secure access for all Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the wealth pyramid.

“UHC is a top priority for this administration. We need to reconfigure how we deliver health services and technology is the solution,” he added.

The President was speaking on Thursday when he met Africa Director at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Cheikh Oumar Seydi at State House, Nairobi.

Mr Oumar said the foundation sees an opportunity to expand programmes in Kenya and will support the quest for a successful rollout of UHC.

President Ruto also noted that it was time Africa supplemented rain-fed agriculture with irrigation to tame food shortage.

President Ruto Welcomes UN Office Upgrade

Elsewhere, President Ruto said Kenya is honoured by the decision of the United Nations to expand its operations in the country. He said the move confirms Kenya’s strategic position not only in the region but also globally.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure that the new facility commences and is completed within the schedule set by the UN,” he said.

The facility will include a 9,000-capacity conference centre and state-of-the-art offices.

The President was speaking on Wednesday at State House Nairobi when he hosted the Director-General of the United Nations Office Nairobi (UNON) Zainab Hawa Bangura.

Ms Zainab Hawa said the project will be completed within 18 months.

“We will put up a modern facility that will meet international expectations. This will change the face of Nairobi and Kenya in general,” she noted.