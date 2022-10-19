President William Ruto on Tuesday toured Ongata Rongai, Kiserian and Ngong towns in Kajiado county, where he made several promises to the area residents.

The president identified the water and sewerage problems experienced in Kajiado and pledged to construct a sewerage system to serve residents of the three satellite towns.

President Ruto said construction plans were already in the pipeline.

“I know that Rongai residents have experienced shortage of water and there has been no sewage to clean out the dirty water out of the town,” he said.

“Give me four months and Rongai will have enough water.”

Ruto said the sewer line will upgrade the satellite towns and make them more conducive for dwellers of Kajiado county.

The Head of State at the same time promised to address traffic jams in Rongai and its environs by either putting up a light train rail carriage or a dual carriageway.

Ruto also said he will upgrade feeder roads, especially the one leading to Nazarene university for ease of access to the Capital Nairobi.

The President also asked hustlers to stay ready for the Hustler Fund to be launched on December 1.

Ruto said the Fund will facilitate Kenyans with low-interest loans of 10-20 percent annually, as opposed to the current 200 percent being offered by shy-locks.

The President said the programme will also offer a savings platform and a pension plan.

Ruto urged Kajiado residents to join Saccos and savings cooperatives early to benefit from the Hustler Fund.