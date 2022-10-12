President William Ruto’s new Aide-De-Camp (ADC) Colonel Fabian Lengusuranga walks like a villager, city-based lawyer Donald Kipkorir has said.

The outspoken lawyer took issue with Col Lengusuranga on Tuesday, September 11, in a social media post calling for Ruto to replace his ADC.

Kipkorir pointed out that Col Lengusuranga is not in sync with President Ruto as he should be. He also questioned his basic marching skills, saying he walks like a villager.

“President William Ruto should replace his ADC… All basic military training teach how to walk: erect with chin up. And an ADC or Parade Commander must have his steps be in sync with the Commander In Chief. This Colonel missed basic marching drills. He walks like a villager,” Donald tweeted.

To back his claims, the lawyer shared some photos of Col Lengusuranga seemingly looking out of place at some public events.

And Kipkorir is not the only one who has noticed Col Lengusuranga is not as majestic as his predecessor Timothy Lekolool as some Twitter users agreed with him.

Some reactions:

Very true boss. i had same thoughts although he can be trained but not to be changed. — Calvin Onkendi 🇹🇿 🇰🇪 (@OnkendiCalvin) October 11, 2022

The aide is totally embarrassing those who proposed him. Wewe huoni hana motisha and is very civilian? — Duke of Bosongo 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@yussuf_kerry) October 11, 2022

Ama you guys just dislike him juu ni mfupi . The guy is trying. Everybody has a day one in their career Don, and it goes up from there. — Arap Qadabra (@kb_dhahabu) October 11, 2022

With time, he will be walking upright with his shoulders back. As a former paratrooper, he assumed the chin-down posture, as you are always looking down to spot a proper landing ground. However, he may require neck surgery. https://t.co/UCvKyzUAYD — I’M HUMAN (@_Am_HuMaN) October 11, 2022

This guy is lethal. He’s like ten soldiers rolled in one. He’s just doing wrong job. Let’s give him time https://t.co/TBCF1vlMtC — Daniel Ibrahim (@IbrahimYentsi) October 11, 2022

This guy carries four guns and four grenades. They weight affects his walking. He also seems to share one tailor with riggy g. https://t.co/TBCF1vlMtC — Daniel Ibrahim (@IbrahimYentsi) October 11, 2022

You have spoken my mind Snr.

The @kdfinfo missed the point here…

Am huyu ni product ya Hot Air formula? https://t.co/bOcrsR7h4W — Wasike R (@r_wasike) October 11, 2022

Anakaa chief anaenda kuhutubia baraza! https://t.co/ii3vz3Kt2h — Audiophile (@BlackBarmitzvar) October 11, 2022

Kwanza frame 3 lmao https://t.co/PVEcRPqkhI — Kijana Ya Eastlando (@YvesSaintGeorgy) October 11, 2022

Say’s a man who’s never been a soldier before… Give him time. https://t.co/TjQJ2S33bu — Thaddeus (@AchangaTeddy) October 11, 2022

Give him some time, he just started this job a few weeks ago. https://t.co/H1uHg7fTr5 — Speedbird (@_Tawaret) October 11, 2022

Huyu ni col mnaita villager eeeh Okay https://t.co/OAuQJrGvuU — STEVEN (@mash_sir) October 11, 2022

Kuna ka ukweli but what’s his primary objective? https://t.co/Q4wi5GEHnr — ogweno nyasoro (@Ogwenonyasoro) October 11, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 senior kwani sisi villagers tulikukosea wapi? https://t.co/DwDFkFX1Nv — Moses Tula Chelanga (@thechelanga) October 11, 2022

😂😂I think he should be dismissed. The height, and also the tailor anamuangusha mbaya sana! https://t.co/iIfLYMMPNR — USAWA NA HAKI (@USAWANAHAKI) October 11, 2022