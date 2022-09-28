More details have emerged surrounding the shocking murder-suicide of a couple in Kamacuku village in Tharaka Nithi County.

Police say Pamela Wanja killed her husband Moses Kirimi Mati, a Chuka University architect, on Sunday night before hanging herself.

The architect was found dead in a pool of blood in the parking lot of his homestead on Monday morning. While the body of Wanja was found hanging from the balcony of their four-storey building.

Detectives also recovered a suicide note, whose contents we can now reveal.

Pamela Wanja addressed the letter to their three children, telling them: “To my kids, I am sorry, forgive me”.

“We have discovered a suicide note with the names of their three children and an apology and our preliminary investigations show that it was written by the wife before killing herself by hanging using a rope,” Maara sub-county Police Commander Mohammed Jarso said.

CCTV Captures Incident

Detectives also recovered CCTV footage capturing the moments leading to the murder-suicide.

The video shows Wanja and Kirimi arriving at the main gate of their residence on Sunday evening in a Toyota double-cabin pickup truck. They are seen engaging in a bitter argument before proceeding to the parking lot.

They then go to their house on the third floor, and after a few minutes, the man is seen going down the stairs to the main gate, which he opens ready to drive out.