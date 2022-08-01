A preacher based in Kariobangi, Nairobi is facing fraud charges after he allegedly conned a woman out of Sh490,000 on the pretext of securing jobs for her two daughters.

Pastor Ben Anguche Osotsi of Mwangaza Church allegedly obtained the money from Mary Kagai Lumula by promising her fake jobs at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The court heard that the preacher committed the offense on diverse dates between January 15 and May 22 at Utawala in Embakasi Sub-county.

The woman was reportedly introduced to Osotsi by another pastor known to her when she attended church. Osotsi claimed he had prayed for several people who later became successful.

Lumula opened up to him about her daughters who had graduated but couldn’t secure employment. It is then that Pastor Osotsi told her he had connections at JSC.

The preacher asked Lumula to send the girls’ academic papers and Sh110,000 as facilitation fees. Pastor Osotsi continued demanding more cash that rose to a total of Sh490,000. The preacher then stopped receiving calls or answering SMS from Lumula or her daughters.

When he appeared before Makadara Senior Resident Magistrate Monica N Kivuti, the pastor denied the charges. He was released on Sh100,000 bail.

The case will proceed on November 17.