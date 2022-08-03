The county government of Kiambu has launched a clean-up exercise to rid Thika Town of its infamous sex workers.

Thika West Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said authorities are “determined to get rid of these women who are giving our town a very bad name and image”.

According to Mathioya, “the law simply discourages public display of body parts as wares of trade”.

“We are just sanitising the town. The serious influx of these ladies of late has to be managed,” the deputy commissioner said, adding that they won’t negotiate with the sex workers.

Mathioya argued that the influx of sex workers in Thika town has coincided with an increase in the crime rate.

“The reason we are going after this trade is simply a security one. There has been a serious influx of these women on our streets. Cases of robberies, spiking of drinks, muggings and extortion have risen and these women contribute to more than 70 percent of the town’s crime,” he said as quoted by the Nation.

The commissioner further claimed some of the sex workers help serious criminals hide, while others are accomplices in crime, where they pose as sex workers, spy, raid and transport contraband.