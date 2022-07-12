Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi caused quite the stir on Twitter after he put his young son’s swimming classes to the test.

In a now-viral video, Ombachi is seen dangling his one-year-old son by the leg and tossing him into a swimming pool.

It was some sort of graduation for the baby boy who according to Ombachi had completed four weeks of water safety classes.

“4 weeks since we started water safety classes and my son graduated today, officially WATER SAFE! Last class, he get to go in with 4 layers of clothing including two diapers, more than doubling his weight in water. Proud father,” he tweeted.

The food blogger also shared another video of his 8-month-old daughter graduating under the watchful eye of Ombachi’s wife Svetlana Polikarpova.

“Graduating as well was our 8-month-old daughter, officially the only one who can’t swim in here😂😂😂,” Ombachi wrote.


While it’s now a new concept to toss a child into a pool so they can learn how to flip onto their back and float, Ombachi’s actions sparked wild reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Below are some sampled reactions: