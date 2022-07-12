Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi caused quite the stir on Twitter after he put his young son’s swimming classes to the test.

In a now-viral video, Ombachi is seen dangling his one-year-old son by the leg and tossing him into a swimming pool.

It was some sort of graduation for the baby boy who according to Ombachi had completed four weeks of water safety classes.

“4 weeks since we started water safety classes and my son graduated today, officially WATER SAFE! Last class, he get to go in with 4 layers of clothing including two diapers, more than doubling his weight in water. Proud father,” he tweeted.

The food blogger also shared another video of his 8-month-old daughter graduating under the watchful eye of Ombachi’s wife Svetlana Polikarpova.

“Graduating as well was our 8-month-old daughter, officially the only one who can’t swim in here😂😂😂,” Ombachi wrote.

Graduating as well was our 8 month old daughter, officially the only one who can’t swim in here 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EqnLtsTuI5 — dennis ombachi OLY (@ombachi13) July 11, 2022



While it’s now a new concept to toss a child into a pool so they can learn how to flip onto their back and float, Ombachi’s actions sparked wild reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.

Below are some sampled reactions:

My man really said: pic.twitter.com/vSzvnrUKdI — Bushido Brown (@Djakes_) July 11, 2022

Topping up bundles as I wait for Parenting Experts Committee replies. — Mwangi Kirubi (@mwarv) July 11, 2022

Ombachi : it’s time to learn a new skill,

The son: pic.twitter.com/PawVpeNsJp — Roy kim (@RoyMukora) July 11, 2022

“Ombachi tossing his kids in the pool had me thinking of how mines swam inside you. It was never my intention to have you as a single moms. Hope you can get time to catch up sometimes…” pic.twitter.com/35V1C0qmvR — Issa_wrapp (@Ichape_ilale) July 11, 2022

Gonna be thinking of ombachi when someone tells me “umenitupa”. — goodluck junathan (@junewangari) July 11, 2022

Ombachi’s daughter watching her brother get thrown into a pool. pic.twitter.com/AAMrnKgBJE — Mbai (@stylebenderr) July 11, 2022

Now parents that left their kids at Marie stopes educating Ombachi on how to handle babies at the pool 😂😂😂 — X Holding (@XCouncillor) July 11, 2022

Ombachi showing his daughter that video,”choose one,swimming or cooking” pic.twitter.com/EoQ6uekxVJ — KIBE HUM (@ItsKibe_hum) July 11, 2022

Ombachi’s kid will go to the Olympics for something. Combined nature & nurture. His father is an athlete plus he has created the environment to learn & try new things. To grow. Perfect combination. — Samira💛 (@__sammich__) July 11, 2022

Ombachi: 4 weeks in

water safe

dangle baby by the leg

throw him in the pool.

DONE! https://t.co/O53LhR12Ra — I may have (@QuincyWandera) July 11, 2022

This used to be Beyoncés internet. Now it’s Ombachi’s. 🤣 — LISTEN!! 📢 (@GMONEYizME) July 11, 2022

Anyone coming at Ombachi, I’ve just found out that kids water safety thing is a thingpic.twitter.com/s4JWtyjiaD — R¡cky  (@guylikericky) July 11, 2022

Ombachi triggering the parenthood merchants.. pic.twitter.com/7fw96jhcni — Felix (@mosigisis) July 11, 2022

It’s not the kid getting into the water with clothes for me. It’s Ombachi having his clothes on as he does it. Clear confidence in the child that he got this. (From Lifeguard experience, this is to see how the kid will handle the situation if s(he) falls in the pool in clothes) https://t.co/Ov4GPI0rjG — G eye joe (@jo3karanja) July 11, 2022

When you have to compete against Ombachi’s child. pic.twitter.com/Zour3v5nOQ — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) July 11, 2022

Ombachi tossing his toddler into the water fully clothed has everyone HEATED. 🤣🤣 But you fools dont realize little kids fall into pools and ponds all the time and drown? 10/10 good parenting! — 🌱Betty🌻 GreenTrace.io (@DoItBetty) July 11, 2022

Mtoto wa Ombachi is either being fed real good or tossed into water head first. No in-between.. 😂😂 — My Doctor 🇫🇮 (@mmmicheni) July 11, 2022

Ombachi’s son fighting for his life vs meat that age nikiekwa kwa ndoo😂 pic.twitter.com/bEsbWGfouo — 𝓒𝓵𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓯𝓲𝓮𝓭 (@McCall_24) July 11, 2022

4 weeks since we started swimming classes with my son. Today I am the one graduating… 💙💙 cc: Ombachi pic.twitter.com/l1baXHHByq — Wanasamba The Poet (@WThepoet) July 11, 2022

Ombachi to his baby akiona swimming pool. pic.twitter.com/dFYz4mf1xa — Limo (@Limorio_) July 11, 2022

Ombachi : ” We’re going for swimming classes”

His son :pic.twitter.com/mwnEsHoAt8 — Beinggiddy (@beinggiddy) July 11, 2022

Her: I swear this kid is yours

Ombachi: If he’s mine he can swim pic.twitter.com/YojUdCfnIN — Oloisudori (@DeejayIan254) July 11, 2022

I wouldn’t put it past Ombachi to give his son a 3:16 special.. pic.twitter.com/cBhNCQF6ef — GreenMood (@zachzoranda) July 11, 2022

Remy Ombachi years later: pic.twitter.com/d6OEz3pZQW — Kevin Isaac (@nyawizzy) July 11, 2022

Ombachi is literally doing what Angela Okutoyi was being exposed…. Those kids will be in Olympics 2028 and there is nothing you can do about it. Good Parenting from Ombachi pic.twitter.com/OvfBD7m1xL — Butula’s Chotara (@sam_makokha) July 11, 2022

Uko sure mtoto ni wako? pic.twitter.com/Dnqe3MJpH6 — GK (@Onorpik) July 11, 2022

‘4 weeks since we started flying classes with my son. Today he graduates…’ pic.twitter.com/ZLNxCsWtbV — รiɾ 𝚅𝚎𝚕𝚊 (@lex_vel4) July 11, 2022