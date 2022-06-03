Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah has officially joined the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After a momentary setback on Monday, the 61-year-old lecturer Thursday got the green light to contest in the August polls.

IEBC had turned away the marijuana activist and his running mate Justina Wamae over insufficient signatures.

Wajackoyah returned with the recommended list of supporters from a minimum of 24 counties, prompting IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati to clear him.

“We can now confirm that you have met the minimum requirements…we have accepted your nomination as a Presidential candidate for the 2022 General Election…congratulations,” Chebukati said.

An elated Wajackoyah thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for empowering the IEBC.

“Kenya is attaining the highest level of democracy, I want to thank the President for empowering this institution with the required resources to make it make proper determinations that are acceptable and that will go down as milestones of this country,” he said.

George Wajackoyah is the second presidential candidate to get clearance after Umoja Summit Party aspirant Walter Mong’are, alias Nyambane.