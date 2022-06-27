A man who hitched a ride on a helicopter carrying Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya last week will be charged with attempted suicide today(Monday, June 26).

Johakim Mutwiri, 41, was arraigned before a Maua court on Thursday but was not charged after his mother informed the court that he was mentally unstable.

The court asked her to present medical reports proving Mutwiri’s mental health status.

The court also heard that the accused, while in Nairobi some years back, jumped from the first floor of a building and suffered minor injuries.

Igembe South police boss Mr Hussein Ali said Mutwiri claimed he wanted to travel to Nairobi.