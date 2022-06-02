Former footballer turned politician McDonald Mariga is nursing injuries after he was reportedly attacked while campaigning in Kibera.

Mariga claimed unknown goons attacked him on Monday, May 30, 2022, and injured his arm. He also claimed his vehicle was vandalized and some of his women supporters sexually harassed.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the 35-year-old was seen seeking treatment at a city hospital, with his arm in a sling.

Mariga, who is contesting for the Kibra MP seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, blamed his political opponents for the attack.

“I want to condemn this dirty politics of hiring goons to attack us. We want clean politics where everyone is allowed to sell their manifesto in peace. They have really hurt me; they broke my hand but it won’t be the end. We will still campaign,” Mariga said.

“If they think they will intimidate me by beating me and my supporters they are wrong. We will campaign even harder and have set our eyes on the prize,” he added.

“We’ve been doing peaceful campaigns here, but there are some ODM and Azimio people who were sent to injure me. I have made a report to the police station and we will ensure these people are arrested and jailed.”

Kilimani OCPD Andrew Mbogo said investigations are ongoing.

“We have launched investigations to know to get the people who were involved in causing the chaos. We also advised him to be notifying as of his events so that security can be offered to him Let not people be used during this campaign period because politics will always come and go,” Mbogo said.