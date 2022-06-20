As the world marked Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19, a couple of young Kenyan dads spoke to Lifestyle magazine about their experiences.

They include former Machachari child actor Tyler Mbaya aka Baha, who became a father at the age of 22.

Here are their stories.

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha

I longed to be a father by 24. But when my parents died, missing their love and warmth made it apparent to me that I needed to have a family of my own.

Deep down, I had a strong feeling that family brings positive energy in life and I knew I would draw strength and inspiration to push limits from my family. Additionally, I felt I had matured to have one so when my girlfriend broke the news to me last year, I was not really shocked. The surprise came from the fact that it was time for me to transition from a child to an adult. This was the only reality check for me.

Although I have an elder brother with whom our relationship is tight, we both knew we wanted to lead our own families. Staying together made us feel we were limiting each other and we agreed to chase our goals.

Being a father at 21 meant reconsidering some of the things I wanted to do in my youth. I want to be my daughter’s role model, so I actively choose to be present in her life.

Growing up, I had a strained relationship with my father; though we mended fences. As a father, I want my daughter to wholesomely feel my presence in her life. I want her to grow up knowing I am her friend and her first love. I’ve had to make a few adjustments in my life like sieving my friends and adjusting my life. For instance, I really love adventures, especially those that churn my adrenaline, but I’ve had to pause that and care for her more closely.