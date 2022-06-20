Rachael Mohamed is the Travel Manager for Hemingways Travel. She holds an IATA / UFTAA diploma from Geneva Switzerland and is a certified Hotels Sales Specialist (Marriott Hotels).

Mohamed is also a wife and a mother of two. She shares her career journey.

Tell us about your childhood and educational background.

I’m the fourth child in a family of five. I schooled in Nairobi and hold an IATA / UFTAA diploma from Geneva Switzerland and a certified Hotels Sales Specialist (Marriott Hotels).

My parents always reminded me and my siblings the importance of education.

After graduating, I worked with the Airlines as a reservation agent. Thereafter, my passion for diverse travel led me to Travel agencies.

I joined Hemingways Travel as a Senior Travel Consultant and later got promoted to a supervisor and eventually to Travel manager.

I’m in charge of a big team of travel consultants; Handling and overseeing all travel arrangements and operations, managing relationships with suppliers and vendors, ensuring compliance in all aspects of travel procedures, driving continuous improvement of travel programs and negotiating contracts or rates with travel service providers.

What are the fondest memories of your career journey thus far?

The fondest memories I have of my career journey this far are: Getting to be the voice for the various travel services offered by Hemingways Travel, by sharing my passion and, having the amazing opportunity to shape people’s trips and create unforgettable experiences.

I love the good relationships and trust built with my clients over the years. I view the tourism and hospitality industry as one that fosters so much growth; the kind of industry where you can get your start on the front line, and then move horizontally or vertically across a variety of opportunities.

There is always something new to learn and the people in the industry are very open to sharing knowledge and working together to better the industry.

The tourism industry encourages diversity of people, of all ages and backgrounds.

What has been the key driver of your growth?

I would say consistency, honesty, integrity, passion for what I do and the insatiable desire to get things done. I have learnt to listen keenly so as to capture customer requests and provide them with a fabulous experience. I have also learnt to be open minded and learn from others.

Who are the people or relationships that you can single out that have been useful in your career growth and how did they influence your trajectory?

My parents and family have been useful in my career growth; they have influenced me to grow by encouraging and supporting my decisions and moulding me into the person I am.

My husband and children have withstood my late nights and early mornings while cheering me on, and have even picked travel Jargon and city codes in line with my day-to-day work.

What accomplishment are you most proud of in life?

My proudest accomplishment is in achieving customer satisfaction and receiving accolades from local, regional and global corporate clients for providing seamless travel services. I draw satisfaction from ensuring my customers enjoy a seamless travel experience.

Key decisions you might have taken along your career journey?

To keep at the top of my career by offering my employer the best of my capabilities, as it is more about me and my personal work ethic as opposed to just work. Different opportunities have arisen at different times but I still fully believe in what I am doing at Hemingways Travel and happy with what my team and I are accomplishing.

Your current role and scope of job?

What would you advise the youth in Kenya today?

My advice to the Kenyan youth of today is that life has no limits and they should ensure to get a career that they will enjoy and is diverse. They need not be afraid to move away from their dream job, but to trust the process as something better might be on the other path.

Future plans in your career and in life?

For now, I plan on giving my current role my best as I look forward to seeing which other doors open.

What do you do for fun?

For fun, I enjoy travelling and hanging out with my friends and yoga.

If there was one thing you could change about your past, what would that be?