LGBTQ activist Makena Njeri has revealed why they stopped attending church.

Speaking to Sauti Sol’s Bien, Makena said after they came out as queer last year, they felt judged and unsafe in their former church.

“I have said this so many times. I am a Christian. I love going to church, but I stopped going to church when I came out. Because immediately I walk into the church after and I did not feel safe anymore,” they said.

“Because from the priest, the women, the choir, the people seated next to me, are just like what are you doing in church and we watched your Ted Talk two days ago?” Makena added.

The BOLD Network founder noted that they had been taught that the church was a safe place but that was not the case.

“So you get? And when we were growing up, we were always told that the church is a safe space for all of us. It changes immediately when you start living your truth,” they said.

According to Makena, religion is used to discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

“I would be comfortable going to church if there was no judgement but religion has been used to weaponize completely,” they said.