Deputy President William Ruto has faulted the Raila Odinga-led Azimio-One Kenya coalition for subjecting Kalonzo Musyoka to an interview for the running mate position.

The Azimio la Umoja selection committee invited interested parties to submit their applications by Thursday, May 5, with the interviews ending on May 10th, after which Odinga will announce his running mate to the public.

Presidential candidates have until May 16 to submit their running mates to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Azimio’s seven-member panel expects to interview at least seven candidates, including Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Kitui governor Charity Ngilu, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, and Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

Kalonzo Musyoka was expected to be among them but the Wiper Party leader has indicated he is above such a ‘demeaning’ interview.

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it,” Kalonzo declared.

Kalonzo’s stance caught the attention of Ruto, who agreed with the Wiper leader that the running mate selection process was humiliating.

Ruto termed the ‘interview’ as impunity and an act of political deceit.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating ‘interview’ is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” reads a tweet from Ruto’s official Twitter page.

Moses Wetangula also shared similar sentiments accusing Raila Odinga of humiliating Kalonzo Musyoka.