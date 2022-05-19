Ukamabani leaders allied to the Azimio La Umoja OKA Coalition have urged Kalonzo Musyoka to rejoin the political movement for the benefit of their region.

Led by Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and his Makueni counterpart Kivutha Kibwana, the leaders said Kalonzo’s return would consolidate votes for the coalition party’s presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga.

Ngilu said by running for the presidency on his own, Kalonzo would split votes in favour of their rivals.

“Kalonzo akienda agombee kiti peke yake, hizo kura ndizo huharibu, si kura za kushinda awe rais wa Kenya. Tunamwuliza arudi kwa Azimio la Umoja penye kuna Wakenya wote,” the Kitui governor said.

Ngilu noted that Kalonzo’s designated post as Chief Cabinet Secretary in Raila’s government would benefit the Kamba community.

“Na hiyo kiti tuliambiwa na Raila Odinga, sisi kama jamii la Wakamba tunasema ni kiti kinatufaa sana sababu kitasaidia jamii,” she said.

Governor Kibwana added: “We are in Azimio, the community is in Azimio, please come to Azimio when there is time so that we can work together because we want the community to be part of the win after Baba unveils the teams campaigning throughout the country.”

Machakos Governor aspirant Nzioka Waita said the Kamba nation must be part of Odinga’s government.

“It is clear from the #AzimioLaUkambani Leaders meeting hosted Tuesday afternoon in Machakos that our people are simply not boarding the FANTASY TRAIN TO NOWHERE being driven by personal interests at expense of the community! The Kamba Nation must & will be in the @RailaOdinga Government,”Nzioka tweeted.

He added: “The position of Chief Minister where 20% of Cabinet and government appointments, 1500 km of road infrastructures, new dams and water pipelines, three Level 6 hospitals, is just a small part of what was offered by Raila Odinga to Ukambani. These promises are not Kalonzo’s property to walk away with on our behalf.”