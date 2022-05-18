Detectives have identified a man who was shot dead in broad daylight at Mirema Drive, Kasarani Sub-County in Nairobi on Monday as Moses Njoroge Muiruri alias Berno.

Mr Njoroge, 40, had reportedly dropped a woman and a girl said to be his daughter at Mirema Springs apartments at around 4 pm when an unknown assailant gunned him down.

Police investigations have shown Njoroge was driving a Honda CRV when another vehicle, a white Toyota Premio, obstructed him.

A man dressed in a suit and hiding his face in a cap then alighted from the Premio and shot the father of three four times in the chest.

According to several media outlets, the woman and child had just stepped out of the car when the shooting happened.

Eyewitnesses said the assailant went back to his car but came back and shot two more times. He then sped off as residents scampered for safety.

Police recovered six 9mm spent cartridges, four mobile phones and the deceased’s personal effects including nine different Identity Cards in the victim’s vehicle.

The Standard reported that police are investigating an alleged land deal as the motive behind the killing.

Kasarani Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO), Vincent Kipkorir, said police were collecting eyewitness statements and CCTV footage to gather more information.