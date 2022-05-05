The deceased son of nominated MP David ole Sankok had refused to return to school before he died by apparent suicide.

This is according to the lawmaker’s first-born daughter, Rosemary Naserian Sankok. The 21-year-old Naserian spoke to journalists recounting the last moments with her 15-year-old brother, Memusi Sankok.

She said Memusi, a Form 3 student, was set to report to school on Tuesday, April 26 but he said he did not want to.

Kericho High School principal Daniel Chelule also confirmed that MP Sankok called the school and requested a one-week extension to resolve the situation.

“After the student failed to report to the school on Tuesday last week, his father called on Wednesday to inform us his son wasn’t keen on reporting back to the school,” Chelule said.

“He requested a week to resolve the issue. It’s unfortunate that the matter would end on a sad note.” Rosemary Naserian said the family pleaded with Memusi to go back to school, and he had agreed to do so. “He had earlier failed to report back to school during Tuesday’s first term re-opening. But on Monday, we sat him [down], together with dad, on school matters and he agreed to go back to school after the holidays,” she said. Naserian also noted Memusi was not verbally or physically assaulted. After the family talk, MP Sankok, Naserian, and younger siblings left Memusi in the house and went to the family’s Osim Country Lodge, which is adjacent to the home. “There was installation of CCTVs going on at the facility and we went to supervise, but after a while, I left with my younger brother and sister [and returned] to the house,” she added. On their way back Naserian bought some ice cream.

“I told my younger brother to take one of the ice creams to Memusi in his room, but he came back screaming. I asked him [what was wrong], but he told me to go see for myself. That’s when I found him,” she said.

Naserian described her brother as a jovial and a kind-hearted boy and termed his death a blow to the family.

Memusi Sankok shot himself inside his bedroom Monday afternoon after taking his father’s pistol from a safe.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday evening by a government pathologist at Longisa District Hospital confirming the cause of death.

“The post-mortem examination confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot that passed through the minor’s chin and exited on top of his head,” Narok County DCI Director Mwenda Ethaiba said.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have since seized the firearm for ballistic tests. They will also seek t establish how the boy accessed the gun and whether it was licensed or illegally acquired.