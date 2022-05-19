After what seems like forever, commuters in Nairobi will from next week get to use the much-hyped Green Park Bus Terminus.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services on Tuesday night announced its all systems go for the Sh250 million terminus, which is expected to decongest the city centre.

In a public notice, NMS said operations will be rolled out in phases starting Tuesday, May 24.

“Nairobi Metropolitan Services wishes to inform Public Service Vehicle (PSVs) operators and the general public that the Green Park Bus Terminal will commence operations in phases,” reads the notice.

The Green Park terminus will first open to matatus plying Ngong’ road and Argwings Kodhek road on Tuesday.

Three days later, on May 27, matatus using the Lang’ata Road route will be required to pick and drop passengers at the Terminus.

The Green Park Terminus is one of six termini the NMS is setting up to move PSVs away from the CBD at a cost of Sh350 million.

It can accommodate up to a maximum of 350 matatus at any given time while processing 1,000 PSVs per hour and 20,000 per day.