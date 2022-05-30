Deputy President William Ruto has taken a hit after the vice-chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kipruto Arap Kirwa quit the party for Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja outfit.

Kipruto Kirwa announced his resignation from the Deputy Ruto-led party during a campaign rally in Sirisia Market in Bungoma County on Sunday. He was officially received by Odinga and Martha Karua.

“From today I Kipruto Arap Kirwa have resigned as UDA vice chairman and I have resigned because I have seen how democracy is going to be suppressed if we allow the other side,” he said.

The former Agriculture Minister said the appointment of Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as the running mate of DP Ruto was undemocratic.

“Two weeks ago, my side appointed the person who was going to be running mate of my brother, that was the clearest indication that there is no democracy. The following day, I waited until Raila Odinga unveiled his running mate Martha Karua. It reached a point to think of what next and for those 13 days, I have been thinking how will I continue to be in a team where democracy is going to be sacrificed at the cross,” said Kirwa.