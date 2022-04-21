Sagana Airstrip has been identified as one of 4 airstrips in the country to receive tens of millions in an upgrade plan.

The ministry of transport has allocated Sh151 million to upgrade Suneka, Sagana, Sironga and Gombe Airstrips in this new financial year.

Sagana (Nyeri County) and Gombe (Siaya County) will receive the lion’s share, each getting Sh50 million. Suneka in Kisii County will get Sh20 million as Sironga in Nyamira county gets Sh31 million.

The exercise is expected to start in the next few months, with the intention of boosting local air travel and tourism.