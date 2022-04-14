The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced plans to use drones to boost tax surveillance of businesses.

The taxman plans to buy two high-end drones for aerial surveillance and has since invited bids from drone operators.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority invites bids from eligible candidates for supply, delivery, testing, and commissioning of two unmanned aircraft systems for aerial surveillance,” said KRA.

The move is seen as an attempt by KRA to keep up with other tax agencies around the world who use drones to catch tax cheats.

The unmanned aircraft systems can also be used to determine whether property owners have correctly valued their land and homes for the purposes of taxation.

The drones will be part of the new and modern tax surveillance technology that KRA has adopted to boost revenue collections.

Last month, for example, the taxman announced installations of flow meters and CCTV cameras in alcohol factories.