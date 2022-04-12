The move by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to classify the popular slang ‘Hatupangwingi’ as hate speech has been challenged in court.

Chama cha Mawakili wants the court to stop NCIC from implementing the directive that classified ‘hatupangwingwi’ and ‘watajua hawajui’ as hate terms.

According to the lawyers’ lobby group, the contested words are frequently used by Kenyans and there’s no justification for banning their use.

The petitioners argue that the move by NCIC is a violation of freedom of expression.

“The process leading to the decision by NCIC is flawed and unconstitutional. It amounts to abuse of power by the commissions,” read the court documents.

Chama Cha Mawakili says the process of classifying or terming words as hate must not be misused or used as an avenue to settle political scores in the guise of encouraging national cohesion and integration.