Sonko has barely started his campaigns for Mombasa governor and his bid is already facing opposition from two voters in Mombasa.

George Odhiambo and Ndoro Kayuga, through lawyer Willis Oluga of Oluga and Company Advocates, have moved to court seeking the disqualification of the former Nairobi Governor in the August polls.

In a 33-page petition filed at the Mombasa High Court, the two want the court to issue orders compelling the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from accepting Sonko’s nomination as a candidate for the Mombasa governor seat.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this application, there be and is hereby issued a conservatory order of injunction to restrain IEBC, the third respondent herein, from accepting the nomination of the first respondent to contest and vie for the office of the governor of Mombasa County and from clearing the first respondent for election into the office of the Governor,” court papers read in part.

Odhiambo and Kayuga argue that Sonko is unfit to hold any other state office having been impeached as Nairobi governor.

“The charges levelled against the first respondent and which resulted in his removal from office by way of impeachment were abuse of office and gross misconduct,” the petition read in part.

“Having been found unsuitable to hold the office of the Governor of Nairobi County, the 1st Respondent is equally unsuitable to hold the office of the Governor of Mombasa County.”

The petitioners also faulted Wiper Party for nominating Sonko as their governor candidate for Mombasa.

“By nominating the first respondent to vie for and be elected into the office of the governor of Mombasa Country, the second respondent(Wiper Party) contravened and violated Article 75(3) of the constitution,” the petition read.

The duo wants the matter heard under a certificate of urgency.