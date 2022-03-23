The Salesforce Certified Service Cloud Consultant certificate is designed for consultants who have ride enforcing Salesforce Service Cloud options in a customer-facing role.

The meant target audience has demonstrated experience with the administration and configuration of a Salesforce application, as verified thru profitable completion of the Salesforce Certified Administrator exam.

The Salesforce Certified Service Cloud Consultant is capable to successfully format and enforce Service Cloud solutions that meet purchaser business requirements are maintainable and scalable, and make contributions to long-term client success.

A Salesforce Certified Service Cloud Consultant designs and deploys options that support customer enterprise strategies and necessities the use of Salesforce applications. The consultant has expertise in designing options for the use of the Service Cloud performance and can lead the implementation of these options inside a consumer organization.

The advisor has both contact core enterprise journey and knowledge in Salesforce functions along with the knowledge wished to put in force gorgeous options for consumer scenarios.

Salesforce Certified Service Cloud Consultants clapgeek are involved in demonstrating their expertise as cloud computing implementation consultants; with a strong point in the contact center domain. The Salesforce Certified Consultant has 2–5 years of journey designing and imposing carrier options and has developed the abilities outlined below:

* Experience managing implementation projects

* Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

* Deep information of Salesforce product lines

* Solid perception of statistics management and database concepts

* Familiarity with the software program improvement existence cycle

Ability to:

* Design and put into effect profitable solutions

* Anticipate and mitigate risk

* Meet and control purchaser expectations

* Consistently supply high-quality commercial enterprise solutions

* Manage answer transport and any problems that arise

* Build options that are scalable and maintainable

* Set up alternate administration practices to make sure long-term answer success

* Troubleshoot and unravel issues

* Prioritize and improve patron issues.

ABOUT THE EXAM:

The Salesforce Certified Service Cloud Consultant examination has the following characteristics:

* Content: 60 multiple-choice/multiple-select questions

* Time distributed to entire the exam: a hundred and five minutes

* Passing score: 63%

* Registration fee: USD 200, plus relevant taxes as required per regional law

* Retake fee: USD 100, plus relevant taxes as required per nearby law

* References: No hard-copy or online substances may also be referenced at some point in the exam.

* Delivery options: Proctored examination delivered onsite at a checking-out core or in an online proctored environment.

* Prerequisite: Salesforce Certified Administrator credential.

* Please note: When evaluating questions and answers, please think about all currently

* available aspects consisting of these accessible in both Lightning Experience and Salesforce Classic.

EXAM OUTLINE:

The Salesforce Clapgeek Certified Service Cloud Consultant examination measures a candidate’s knowledge and abilities associated with the following objectives. A candidate needs to have hands-on experience implementing Service Cloud options and have established the utility of every one of the features/functions below.

INDUSTRY KNOWLEDGE:

* Explain the elements that impact key contact core metrics, KPIs, and business challenges.

* Explain the makes use of instances and advantages for distinctive interplay channels.

* Identify challenges and issues for enterprise continuity in the contact center.

* Compare and distinction the extraordinary sorts of contact facilities and their business drivers (Help Desk, Product support, Telesales, Service, Field service/depot repair, B2C, B2B, etc.).

* Identify the advantages of an information base.

IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGIES:

* Given a scenario, decide how to facilitate a profitable consulting engagement (plan, collect requirements, design, build, take a look at, and document).

* Given a scenario, decide on splendid contact core licensing and deployment strategies.

SERVICE CLOUD SOLUTION DESIGN:

* Given a scenario, analyze consumer necessities to decide an appropriate answer diagram thinking about capabilities, limitations, and design trade-offs.

* Distinguish the key elements that make contributions to overall performance optimization within a design.

* Given a scenario, recognize the use of instances and advantages for implementing

* CTI, Communities, and Field Service Lightning.

KNOWLEDGE MANAGEMENT:

* Explain the expertise article lifecycle such as creation, publishing, consumption, and feedback.

* Given commercial enterprise manner requirements, decide the excellent approach to manipulate Knowledge adoption and maintenance.

* Given a set of requirements, decide how to configure statistics categories, article types, articles, and publishing workflow.

* Understand the key elements to think about when imposing a Knowledge data migration method (NOTE: first time out, migrating from an external knowledge solution).

* Given a scenario, describe the issues when migrating from knowledge to Lightning Knowledge.

INTERACTION CHANNELS:

* Describe the use of instances and performance for every interplay channel including mobile, phone, email, web, chat, and social media.

* Differentiate between the on-hand email-to-case and web-to-case solutions and provide an explanation for how to configure each.

* Explain the Open CTI features, architecture, and implications.

* Explain the graph issues (user interface, consumer profiles, objects to expose, sharing model, reporting, etc.) and satisfactory practices when configuring an interplay channel answer (mobile, phone, email, web, chat, or social media).

CASE MANAGEMENT:

* Given a set of requirements, graph a case administration answer from the case creation to closure consisting of case assignment, case escalation, case resolution, and case disposition.

* Describe the relationships between instances and different areas such as assets, entitlements, work orders, Communities, Live Agents, and Knowledge.

* Given a set of KPIs, determine the suitable case administration solution.

* Explain the capabilities, use cases, and how to configure the service entitlements and milestones in Salesforce.

* Explain the use cases, capabilities, and obstacles of Service Cloud automation (Visual Workflow, system builder, speedy actions, macros, quick text).

* Identify use instances and skills of Social Customer Service.

CONTACT CENTER ANALYTICS:

* Given a set of preferred metrics, decide the fabulous reporting solution taking into account facts sources, records volume, and more than a few contact center technologies (ACD, IVR, PBX, etc.).

* Given a scenario, consider the concerns when designing reviews and dashboards to serve exceptional stakeholders (agents, supervisors, managers, executives).

INTEGRATION AND DATA MANAGEMENT:

* Given a scenario, analyze the implications and layout issues of large data and transaction volumes.

* Explain the use of instances and concerns frequent to the contact center integration patterns.

SERVICE CONSOLE:

* Given a scenario, become aware of the excellent Service Console facets to meet the commercial enterprise need.

* Explain how extraordinary Service Console elements work collectively to deliver business value.

* Given a set of commercial enterprise requirements, describe how a function needs to be implemented.

Conclusion:

Now, it’s time to end this discussion. Hope this information will be helpful to you. Sales force cloud solution is an amazing certificate and can provide you a lot of opportunities.