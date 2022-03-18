President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday held talks with His Royal Highness Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

During the meeting, Prince Edward commended President Kenyatta for his commitment to championing the needs of young people around the world through the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

The award, founded in 1956 by the late Prince Phillip, gives young people aged 14 to 24 access to a global framework that empowers them to learn and grow through non-formal education while working towards a globally recognized accreditation.

President Kenyatta and Prince Edward also discussed the President’s Award Kenya, a self-development programme that equips young people across the country with positive life skills to make a difference for themselves, their communities, country and the world.

The President’s Award Kenya is a member of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Association and has over 100,000 young people drawn from 750 schools, universities, middle-level colleges, youth groups, rehabilitation centres and open award centres across the country participating.