Commercial sex workers based in Mombasa County have joined hands in solidarity wit a female motorist wh was sexually assaulted by bodaboda riders in Nairobi.

Nkoko Iju Africa, a Community Based NGO that champions the rights of sex workers, announced that its members will not be offering their services to bodaboda riders for one week.

Through its Executive Director Maryline Laini, Nkoko Iju warned that members who go against the directive will be deregistered.

“These people are our clients, but from today, no registered sex worker will offer sexual services to any bodaboda rider in this region. If a member is found with a bodaboda client within the period, she will be deregistered,” Laini told K24 Digital.

According to Laini, denying boda boda riders sexual services was one way of demanding justice for women who are subjected to sexual assault in public spaces.

“We know this is where we get our basic needs and fend for our families but we are ready to go hungry for this type of violence to come to an end,” Laini said.