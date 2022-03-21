Samsung East Africa head of mobile experience Charles Kimari spoke to the Nation about the firm’s new high-end smartphone models, its mobile phone trade-in initiative, and more.

Recently, you launched the Samsung S22 series of smartphones just a year after the S21 series hit the market. How was the S21 experience and what is Samsung trying to achieve with the S22 that it missed last year?

Of all the years in this field, that’s the question I love the most. I can tell you as today is the official end of the pre-order and the total number of units done on pre-order even before delivery has been executed have already gone beyond 5,000. The beauty of it is that we started doing early deliveries a week ago. They’re still placing orders but we have had to do a forced closure for the pre-order meaning the appetite and uptake is still very high on the S22. Mind you, it is the first time we are bringing the S series with a Note 20 experience. Before the S series was just the device. The additional value to it is the S-pen. Sometimes back somebody asked whether the Note series was gone. But before we could say it is gone we can say now it is back and in an S experience. So this is fantastic news to our consumers. And we are seeing an uptake of the device from a lot of the Note 20 customers. Our usual S series customer die-hards have ramped up for that. So this time we almost did 50 percent more than what we did last year.

So what can it do that S21 struggled to achieve?

It is more to do with improvement of the device, enhancement of utility and experiences of the product. One key thing that the S22 is really getting good traction is its ability to transform nighttime into day and this enables you to have an all-round approach towards how much you want to experience the device. And this is primarily caught up especially if you need to capture that moment, that story, that’s the time to do it. You don’t have to get lights, you normally have laser flooding, to try and create a bit of lighting for you to take photos. The S22 captures this seamlessly. You have a pro-grade camera that enables you to go for professional shooting on the same. So this is one of the main experiences that we have seen. We have even coined a word for it –nightography – it allows you to take clear photos during the night. On an outside feeling the same you will see the colour vividness. The colours are very well separated. The clarity, on the same, the pixel level is heavily improved on the device. So, for anybody who wants to do excursions, mountain climbing, day and night whatever you want to do with your camera, this is it. Do you want to zoom in or zoom out from long distances? This is the device to do it. The other part that we have actually improved on this device is the addition of the S pen okay.