A court in Shanzu, Mombasa has sentenced a househelp who sexually abused a four-year-old boy to life imprisonment.

The accused Edda Wakesho earned a life sentence after she pleaded guilty to two sexual offences. In addition to abusing the innocent boy, Wakesho also filmed the act and sold the footage online.

The charge sheet stated that the 21-year-old woman sexually abused the boy and intentionally and unlawfully produced an audiovisual pornographic material of her being in sexually explicit conduct with the minor.

In her ruling, Shanzu chief magistrate Florence Macharia noted that the accused used the sex tape, which was viewed in court as part of the evidence, for financial gain.

The suspect committed the offences between June 2020 and October 2021 while working for the minor’s parents. She left her job in October last year after demanding payment.

In mitigation, Wakesho claimed she committed the offences under duress and that she was remorseful.

“I had been promised job, so was forced to commit the offences, in a way to make ends meet,” she pleaded.

But Magistrate Macharia ruled: “The four-year-old child had no idea of what was happening to him. His innocence was taken away by the accused. She is therefore sentenced to serve life imprisonment.”