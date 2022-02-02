Keroche Breweries founder Tabitha Karanja says her decision to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was a well-thought-out political move backed by solid data.

Prior to joining UDA, many had expected the Billionaire brewer to join Orange Democratic Movement given her friendship with the party leader Raila Odinga.

However, after conducting several surveys, Tabitha established she has a better chance of the Nakuru Sematoria seat under UDA.

The businesswoman said her team conducted three different surveys from November and they all returned the same results.

“I conducted a personal survey on the party of choice, especially in Nakuru and a whopping 82 per cent of the respondents wanted me to join UDA. I will listen to them,” she told the Nation.

“By joining UDA, I was only answering their clarion call. They are the ones who will usher me into the coveted seat. They spoke and I listened,” Karanja added.

When asked if her decision to join UDA has affected her relationship with Raila, Tabitha answered emphatically, “No.”

She explained their friendship goes beyond politics, adding: Odinga is a political enigma and that is an undisputed fact. He means well for the country. We have a longstanding friendship and I wish him well in his endeavours.”

Mrs Karanja also cited the Bottom-Up economic model as another reason for joining UDA.