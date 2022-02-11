“He meant that this guy is not working, this guy is playing politics…from where I sit and from my discussion with President Uhuru Kenyatta and others, William Ruto failed, hajui kufanya kazi. Hakufanya kazi ambayo alipewa alianza kutangatanga so he created a vacuum and the president had to fill that vacuum,” he added.

According to Mutua, Ruto played his cards wrong as he could have easily ascended to power in the upcoming August polls if he had agreed to support Uhuru.

Mutua said Ruto should not blame anyone for his fallout with Uhuru.

“William Ruto should review his habits and ask himself where did he go wrong? What did he do such that his boss turned against him? Or also maybe it’s the Deputy President who has brought disrespect to the office of the Deputy President by his behaviors,” Mutua opined.