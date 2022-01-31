ODM party leader Raila Odinga has wooed single mothers with a pledge that they will never suffer under his administration.

Speaking in Kawangware on Sunday, Raila said should he be elected President in August, his government would set aside a special fund to mitigate the economic hardships of single mothers.

Odinga said his government was committed to ensuring that children of such families do not suffer.

“Wale wamama ambao hawana mabwana, single mother, awe ni mjane, alitalikiwa na bwana au alidanganywa na kijana, hatutaki wamama hao wahangaike au watoto wao,” he stated.

“Watapata msaada kutoka kwa serikali.”

Raila at the same time reiterated that his Sh6,000 monthly stipend to the unemployed is possible. He told off his critics saying he knows where to find the funds to run the social welfare programme.

“Wanasema ati Baba anadanganya watu hakuna pesa, Baba hadanganyi. Raila Amolo Odinga amekuwa waziri mkuu wa Kenya kwa miaka sita, najua pahali hiyo pesa iko,” he said.

Further, the former Prime Minister vowed to seal corruption loopholes and deal with embezzlers.

“Najua mahali wezi wanachukua wanapenya na pesa zetu, tutaziba hiyo mianya yote, tutamenyana nao ana kwa ana,” he said.