Menu
Home
news
politics
business
Tech
weird
sports
entertainment
TV
humour
lifestyle
social media
(Humour)
The Trending Tweets and Pics This Friday
By
Nick Mwangi
/ Friday, 08 Oct 2021 06:48AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
trending
As we conclude another week, the first of this month, this is what’s trending on social media.
Prev
1 of 22
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Prev
1 of 22
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Kenya Power Clean-Up: “We Cannot Continue this way,” says CS Matiang’i
< Previous
Recommended stories you may like:
Kenya Power Clean-Up: “We Cannot Continue this way,” says CS Matiang’i
City Man Charged For Biting Police Officer
Pastor Ng’ang’a Dealt Blow in Sh3.6 Million Fraud Case
Waititu Declares Bid For Kiambu Governor on UDA Party Ticket