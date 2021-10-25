We are not seeking any confrontation. It is a whole question of dealing with issues in a way that benefits the world as well. If the airlines get a red alert, does that alert have the force of law, especially if it is given by a government that is violating orders? Are we going to be stuck all over the place as Kenyans because the government has issued a red alert?

There was an order that Miguna could be accompanied by a representative of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights. That did not happen. I then said that if the order is that he be accompanied by somebody, I can do it. Journalists, the Law Society of Kenya and other people who want to come are free to do so. It is just a matter of solidarity.

You and the Supreme Court Bench then were harshly criticised for the 2013 presidential election petition verdict. There were allegations that you were bribed, and that you employed technicalities to block the evidence of the petitioners. What happened during that petition?

People forget that Jubilee carried propaganda that I was close to Raila because we were in detention at the same time, I worked with him in NARC and others and therefore I would rule in his favour. And there was a lady (Nazlin Omar) who filed a case suggesting that I should disqualify myself but that was rejected.

When I swore President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kasarani Stadium on April 9, 2013, I got the greatest ovation I have ever received in my life. If I was in Kitui or the other CORD strongholds, I probably would have been physically attacked. The point I want to make — and which I keep on making — is that presidential petitions and other election contests are political and whatever you decide will never be accepted by all across the political divide.

Obviously, supporters of CORD, including the Kambas, were very angry, and it was not just with me; it was also with judges Mohamed Ibrahim and Smokin Wanjala. For the latter, people camped in his mother’s house in Busia after the decision wanting to know why we decided the petition in that way. Politics of division is just about that. You cannot satisfy everybody.

When people criticise that decision as a ‘quickie’, as Dikembe (ODM activist) calls it, they have valid concerns, but I also explain in my upcoming book that we debated on how to deliver it. My view was that we should talk to the people and tell them why we have ruled in a particular way, but the consensus was reached that we might say something that is not in the reasons that we were to give 21 days later.

I still don’t believe that was the right thing because we were on television for almost 14 days and we should have told the public why we had rejected the petition. Every judge was handling a particular issue. For instance, I was handling the issue of technology that failed. I was ready to come and say in this particular issue there was no problem because the parties agreed that if technology failed they would go manual.

What this petition taught me is that judicial proceedings should be a dialogue with the people. The person who loses is the one that wants to know why they have lost. We did not do this immediately. We should have told CORD why they lost. In my memoir, I describe what I saw as weaknesses.

When I get abused on social media I don’t often respond because these are people probably pained by the decision, and rightly so. When I lose my head sometimes I respond to a few people and say, ‘Well, you see Baba is now a co-president. What has he done for you now?’ They don’t reply. It is a whole question of telling Kenyans to know that when there is a petition, it is going to be ruled one way or the other.

When Kalonzo Musyoka said that we were bribed we almost sued him. He said that we were bribed and he knew where the money was kept in offshore accounts. We told lawyers to write to him so that he could tell us where those offshore accounts were. He did not say anything and we dropped it.

Let me give you a story that I have not given to the media about that petition. On March 30, 2013, my nephew and my family were meeting somewhere in Muthaiga. My nephew was going to get married (and he did) to a girl from Mukurweini. The two families were in Muthaiga discussing dowry and the wedding arrangements. They had to stop to listen to the verdict. The moment we decided in favour of Jubilee the Mukurweini people started singing their songs and dancing while the Kambas became very upset with me and my family. I think some people said rude things about me. That meeting almost collapsed that relationship.

On May 3, 2013, we were able to patch up and the wedding took place. I was invited to talk to the people in the church. I called out all those people and asked them to stand up. I was at the pulpit, I felt like a pastor and also a Chief Justice. I gave them a lecture and said, ‘You are the people who are ruining this country. These kids fell in love, you were not there when it happened and you are talking about dowry and marriage. And then the petition almost rocks their relationship and marriage’. I asked them what Uhuru or Kalonzo had done for them that they should come and destroy their children’s relationship. I spoke for 30 minutes from my heart. I told them, which was also a lie, that I almost had them thrown to prison for contempt of court. Some of them were shaking thinking I was going to be a judicial monarch and say they go to Kamiti.

I give this example to show you that administering justice is difficult when the politics is not right. Even your own relatives start thinking you were bribed. ‘How could you decide against your own Kamba community?’, ‘How could you decide against Raila your friend, who has suffered with you and all that?’ Justice is difficult. As long as you have politics of division, there is no way a judge will retire without people saying that they decided cases based on tribal affiliation or bribery. We have to clean it up.

In 2013, only Raila came to our rescue when he said that even though he did not agree with the decision, he nonetheless respected it. The others ‘wanted us hanged’.

Some of the parties to the petition were your former colleagues in the civil society. Did the decision in any way strain relations with them?

I am very happy you asked that question. Apparently, friends in the civil society thought I would rule in their favour and Raila. For almost a year, some of them wouldn’t talk to me. I spent time explaining to people that, look, I was a judge on a Bench of six, did you expect me to hit their heads and force them to rule in one way or another? Everybody forgot that we were six. It is very unfair when you get targeted like that. You ask yourself, what about the other five, did they not count? What is the Chief Justice expected to be, a rogue one who intimidates the others to rule one way or the other? That is not how it happens.

When you make mistakes, it is okay to be criticised. We have to create good politics so that those who lose cases do not go about saying judges were bribed. But when they win, they spread a very different message. You remember Raila in 2017 after winning the petition? He said that that was a landmark ruling! It is laughable. Either way, a judge or judges will be glorified by one group and vilified by another. It is not a good feeling to be in that situation because politics is organised that way.

Towards the end of your tenure as Chief Justice, the Supreme Court came across as a divided house as the dispute over the retirement age split the judges. In fact after you left office, you took the stand to testify in court against some of your former colleagues, Justices Ojwang’ and Njoki Ndung’u. What sort of a relationship did the Supreme Court Bench have?

We had a good relationship there. Difficult cases come to court and judges have conflicting views. You have to allow them to express them. On the issue of retirement, there were judges who said 70 was the constitutional age while others said it was 74. A judge of the Supreme Court stopped that process. One judge, and of course we had to deal with it. Any decision made by one judge can be reviewed by a full Bench and that is what we did and the majority —three — ruled that it is 70.

People don’t know we had serious discussions at the JSC about the issue. At some point, JSC told the judges who were saying they would serve until 74 that they would be given the benefits for those four years. I would have taken it. Four years getting salary and not working!