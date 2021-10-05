Whistler is a city unlike any other. The seasons affect every inch of Whistler, and the people who live here are incredibly creative and patient with the amount of snow that falls.

If you’ve never been to Whistler, and you’re trying to decide whether or not to move there, these are the top things to know.

The Views Are Gorgeous and Different In Every Season

Some assume that because Whistler is a skiing and snowboarding capital, the city is white with snow year-round; that’s not true! This city shifts and changes colors and forms for every season.

In winter, the mountains and the city are covered in a thick layer of snow that’s ideal for skiing and snowboarding. The entire town feels like it’s glowing in this weather, and it’s the most heavily visited time of the year.

When spring comes in, late and close to mid-April, you can enjoy watching the snow melt to reveal bright green grass and trees that are hydrated from the thick snow of winter. Trails start to open up, and you can watch the wildlife come out of its slumber.

The summer is Whistler’s second most popular season! Every inch of Whistler becomes walking trails, gorgeous parks to lounge in, and fantastic green views. The summers in Whistler are mild and comfortable and can be extremely exciting.

As the air starts to crisp and snow slowly drifts in the fall, the mountains turn varying shades of gold and yellow, with evergreen trees standing out in groves. This is the most beautiful time of the year and is a great time for locals because the fewest vacationers are in town.

Having A Work-Play Balance Is Key

Although there’s a lot of fun to be had in Whistler, you can still find awesome jobs. From a couple of technology firms who moved here from Vancouver to the tourism and sports industries: you can find a job you’ll enjoy while still being able to sneak away and have fun on the slopes/

Although You’ll Meet Tons of Locals: Many Aren’t Originally From Here.

Despite the fact that moving to Whistler, you’d assume most people are locals: most moved here just like you. However, many visitors stop in for a weekend or short vacation and fall in love with the city.

It has a lot to offer, and there are many reasons anyone would want to live here. Although some people have lived here their whole life, everyone is welcoming and excited to have another resident in this great city.

It’s An Expensive City to Live In

Whether you’re looking at buying real estate for sale in Whistler, or you want to enjoy renting so you have the chance to move again if you’re going to Whistler will leave your wallet looking bare. Even a studio apartment in Canada overall sits at an easier $1,285 per month, but in Whistler, you’ll be paying nearly $2,000 per month.

Because this town is a vacation destination, tons of properties are unfortunately extremely expensive. So if you want to live here, you’ll have to get used to the price tag.