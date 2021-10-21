An uncle to Deejay Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve hailed Embakasi East MP Babu Owino for supporting the family.

Dominic Orinda said the lawmaker had stood with DJ Evolve’s family following the death of the disc jockey’s mother, Mary Adhiambo.

According to Orinda, Babu Owino loved DJ’s Evolve’s mother like his own. He rubbished claims that Mary Adhiambo succumbed to pressure from her son’s condition.

DJ Evolve has been bedridden for months after he was shot by Babu Owino in a scuffle at a club in Nairobi.

The deejay’s uncle described Babu Owino as a man and a half.

“Babu Owino is a man and a half, to be honest with you. He has done everything that a good man can do to support his friend. He stood with us since DJ Evolve’s mother died. He loved the deceased like his own mother and often referred to her as ‘mum’. He has fulfilled all the pledges that he made to our family,” he said.

Orinda spoke Wednesday during the funeral of Mary Adhiambo at Kobala in Homabay county.

Babu Owino and his wife Fridah Muthoni were in attendance.