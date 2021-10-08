A city motorist has been charged in court for biting a police officer.

The Kibera Law Courts heard that the accused Evans Matundura committed the offence on September 23, 2021, at Ola Petrol station along Limuru Road Parklands within Westlands, Nairobi.

Matundura was also accused of personating a police officer in an incident that involved a security guard at the fuel station.

On the said date at around 1 pm, Matundura was driving within the petrol station when he suddenly caused traffic gridlock.

The security guard requested him to park his car aside to allow other motorists to fuel their vehicles.

The accused parked his car as requested but then confronted the security guard asking her if she knew that he was a police officer.

The confrontation attracted members of the public, including three police officers who were in civilian clothes.

One of the cops was Police Constable John Anyosa Ogweno. They interrogated Matunduru, asking him to provide his service number and workstation.

The accused gave out a 4-digit number instead of six and claimed he was officer Rono attached at the Rongai police station.

The motorist also failed to identify himself by presenting his certificate of appointment.

When the officers tried to handcuff him, Matundura resisted arrest and during the commotion, he bit Constable Ogweno causing him harmful injuries.

He was eventually handcuffed and escorted to the Parklands police station.

The accused denied the charges. The matter will be mentioned on October 12 for further directions.