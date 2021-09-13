We tried to keep the pregnancy, but thoughts of the incidence were so traumatising that we opted for an abortion. We regret not taking the prompt option to go to the nearest hospital as such a procedure would have been avoided. Abortion was the only choice we had as we would never imagine raising the baby whose father we barely knew. Abortion clinics are scarce and so we opted to go back to the chemist we had visited and were given abortion pills that amounted to Sh1,500.”

She handed me a positive pregnancy test, which shocked me. I didn’t know what to do and I remember my friends crapping for me and confirming the results. I was not mentally ready for a child so I wasn’t excited. After discussions, my girlfriend too indicated she wasn’t ready for the responsibility. Since childhood, I had made a resolve never to pressure anyone into having my child.

We talked about the issues on and off for about a week, and we both agreed that it was best to terminate it.

Even though I’ve always wanted a child and now have a family, this was not the right time. My girlfriend’s sister is a nurse and so she referred her to a clinic that secretly performed the procedure. The procedure cost was Sh10,000. I have a lot of guilt associated with that given that it was also my responsibility. I always imagine and dream about how the baby could be. Our relationship has been affected since then, and we are always blaming each other for what happened. We are blessed with two children but in our hearts, we also count the first baby we terminated.”

Daniel Ogwati, 40 from Kisumu

“My views on abortion have always been pro-choice. However, when I had to experience it, I was torn. To be honest, when I think about my third child, I still refer to what happened as a miscarriage. I can’t imagine that we terminated the pregnancy.

We have been married for four years. We were excited when we found out that my wife was pregnant again. The first visit to the clinic with my wife forever changed my life. A few minutes into the ultrasound, the nurse paused and stated that she needed to get the doctor’s opinion on something. I was very confused. A few minutes later, the doctor came and resumed the ultrasound and the results revealed that the baby had anencephaly. Anencephaly is a serious birth defect in which a baby is born without parts of the brain and skull.