Four of the six police officers who are facing murder charges over the death of two Kianjokoma brothers have contracted Covid-19 while in custody.

Consequently, Corporal Benson Mbuthia Mabuuri and Police Constables Nicholas Sang Cheruiyot, James Mwaniki Njohu and Martin Musamali Wanyama did not attend court for the hearing of their bail application on Wednesday.

The four are currently quarantined at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.

The remaining suspects – Corporal Consolata Njeri and Constable Lilian Cherono Chemuna – appeared before Justice Daniel Ogembo where multiple non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the Kenya National Human Rights Commissions (KNHRC) sought to be enjoined in the case.

Defence lawyer Danstan Omari opposed the application accusing the NGOs of ulterior motives.

“Who is supposed to represent the family of the two deceased brothers? It appears so many NGOs have hopped onto the case to seek funds from international organisations,” Mr Omari said.

Justice Ogembo directed the NGOs to file formal applications.

Omari, who is leading ten other lawyers in defending the six police officers, said their bail plea needs to be determined soon.