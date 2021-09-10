A police officer accidentally shot dead his colleague and wounded another on Wednesday, September 8, in Lokori within Turkana County.

The cops were pursuing a murder suspect when George Odhiambo mistakenly shot Joseph Rutto and Hosea Kipchumba.

They were responding to a distress call from area chief Lucas Ngirera that a civilian had been killed by a friend. A police report indicated that Mr Kaachala Eiton, 28, had fought with Lowana Oyan, 22, fatally injuring him.

“Police officers from Lokori Police Station and detectives drawn from DCI Turkana East rushed to the scene within Lokwili village and found the suspect had locked himself from inside his house armed with a sword,” the report read in part.

The officers ordered the suspect to surrender but he stormed out wielding the sword. During the struggle to subdue him, Odhiambo who was on the frontline accidentally discharged four rounds of ammunition from his AK-47.

“The four bullets ricocheted on the rocky hard surface and hit Josphat Rutto on the left leg and Hosea Kipchumba at the right side of the chest,’ the report further read.

The officers were rushed to Lokori sub-county hospital where they were treated and later referred to Lodwar County Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, Hosea Kipchumba succumbed to the injuries while he was being rushed to the referral hospital.

“The suspect was later placed in police custody while the cop’s body had been moved to Lodwar Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem,” the report further read.