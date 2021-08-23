Dr Joseph Mburu is the Programmes Evaluator and Reporter at the Ministry of immigration in Canada. He spoke to the Nairobian about his personal and career growth.

Education: Tabani Primary School, Lukhuna secondary school for O- Level, and Malava boys for A-Level. I joined the University of Nairobi to study Political Science, then University of York (UK) for Masters in Public advancement and Relations and a PhD in Public Administration and International Relations.

Experience: I started as a secondary school teacher, then a lecturer before joining the Office of the President and later the finance ministry. I came to Canada as a lecturer and am currently an officer at the ministry of Immigration in Canada.

First job/salary: I worked as a sugarcane harvester back in the village earning Sh500 per month. It was a backbreaking job but it taught me patience.

Worst/best job: Honestly, I don’t consider any job bad, since both were putting food on the table despite the challenges.

First /current Neighbourhood: I first lived in Dandora and all my household things were stolen on the first day. Now, I live in Canada.

Worst mistake: Trusting people too much. Most have turned to be my main detractors. I have learned a big lesson.

Missed opportunity: I was denied a promotion due to tribalism and nepotism.

Biggest regret: I missed a chance to further my studies and find my horizons in time.

One thing you can’t give away: My family, my job, and my relationship with God.

Best advice ever: You are your greatest resource, keep going, and don’t give up. This advice came from my father, who is my inspiration.