A man and his girlfriend were Monday arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts to face theft charges after the woman stole gold chains, cash, and mobile phone from her employer.

Rebecca Isiche Elumbe and her boyfriend Kennedy Kimanthi both pleaded guilty to stealing from Maryann Abdi on August 2.

Isiche, a house help, admitted to stealing three sets of gold chains valued at Sh300,000, Sh90,000 in cash, and a mobile phone worth Sh40,000 from her employer’s house in Royal Park Estate in Langata, Nairobi.

The court heard that she later spent the night at her boyfriend’s house and gave him Sh1000 and the mobile phone. The following day, Isiche then left for Eldoret.

Her employer Ms Abdi had gone to a hospital in South C when she received a phone call informing her that Embule had left.

When she returned home, she found a briefcase containing the valuables was missing and made a report at Langata police station. She later filed another report at Eldoret police station, a location near Isiche’s rural home.

Detectives traced the suspect and arrested her with a briefcase containing new clothes suspected to have been bought with the stolen money.

She would then lead police to her boyfriend who was found with the phone.

The court will determine their case on August 10.