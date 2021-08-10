IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has refuted reports that the 2022 general elections scheduled for August will be postponed.

The IEBC Chair said the elections will continue as stipulated in the Constitution.

“I have seen reports of plans to delay the general elections. IEBC for a fact does not react to opinions from organizations or individuals,” he said.

Chebukati noted that IEBC is guided by the law which highlights that the next general elections will be held on August 9, 2022.

The commission’s chairman, however, noted that in case of any variation of the law, IEBC would abide by it.

Chebukati also lamented a deficit of Sh14 billion from the Sh26.3bn funds set aside to stage the General Elections.

“Treasury has only allocated Sh26.3bn. We are engaging the Treasury on it because it is our main source of funding,” Chebukati said during a media sector working group meeting in Mombasa.

In case the funding does not materialize, IEBC will be forced to cut down certain areas during the elections, including reducing number of ballot papers, and scale down mass voter registration.

The IEBC chair said the number of days of voters registration will also be reduced and the number of personnel across polling stations will be cut.