Boniface Mwangi is taking a break from active politics. The popular activist has announced that he will not be seeking an elective seat in the 2022 General Elections.

In a video statement on his social media pages, Mwangi attributed his decision to Kenya’s murky politics. He mentioned that he is yet to heal from the “traumatic” experience he endured when he vied for the Starehe parliamentary seat in 2017.

“There are many of you who think I should run again, but I will not vie again in the next year’s election. It’s very sad that in this country qualification for public office is not ideas, not vision, not passion and not love. For you to be elected, you need dirty money, a criminal record, bad reputation. So if you rape, murder and loot, and you have a bad reputation, you qualify for public office,” he said, adding that he was not willing to compromise his values to get elected.