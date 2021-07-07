Five suspects who were caught trying to drill their way into the cash reserves as Prime Bank branch in Nairobi were arraigned Monday.

Reuben Njukia Ngunyu, Charles Mugo Njokia, Jesse Muriuki Murumia, Fredrick Muderwa Anaya and Gabriel Mugai Muthoni, were charged with two counts of preparing to commit a felony and breaking into a building in order to do so.

The court heard thaton July 2, 2021, at about half past midnight, at Angle Kenda House bar and restaurant along Ukwala lane in the Nairobi CBD, the accused were found with various crude weapons that indicated they were there for an illegal purpose namely shop breaking.

They were found with five hacksaws, five metal bars, a sisal rope, a manual driller, a briefcase, and an iron sheet cutter.

The five denied the charges before Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku.

State counsel Anderson Gikunda opposed the release of the suspects on bail or bond pending their trial.