Police in Homa Bay have arrested a suspect over the gruesome murder of a student at Kenya Medical Training College.

Homa Bay town Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer Monica Berege said police arrested 37-year-old Eli Odoyo on Tuesday morning,

The suspect is a former boyfriend of the deceased 23-year-old Emily Chepkemoi.

Berege said the suspect was being questioned as he is likely to have crucial information over the murder which occurred last Friday in her rental house in Oriang Estate.

The DCI officer also said the suspect will be arraigned when investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, an autopsy conducted on Tuesday revealed that Ms Chepkemoi died from suffocation and had been stabbed three times in the head and upper arm.

A brother of the deceased called for justice for his sister. “We’re total orphans in our family. It’s very sad indeed and what we want is justice,” Joseph Kipruto said.