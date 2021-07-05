The political rivals Raila Odinga and William Ruto revived their mutual dislike for each other over the weekend, with the former Prime Minister firing the first shots at the Deputy President.

Speaking in Mombasa on Saturday, Raila once again questioned the source of Deputy President William Ruto’s wealth.

Without mentioning names, the ODM leader likened Ruto to a hyena dressed in sheep’s clothing. Raila warned Kenyans to question the source of the “free” funds being donated by political leaders to women and the youth.

“You hear someone chest-thumping about what they have done, that we have built this and that. Ask him where he took the extra money? He wants to do harambees for women groups and youth groups with cash stuffed in sacks. He goes to church. Then they say he respects God. But he is coming with your money… He is buying you with stolen money.