Detectives have formed a multi-agency team made up of the police, the military, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to hunt down fugitive police officer Corporal Caroline Kangogo.

The team of security agents has intensified the search on major highways, including the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret and the Nairobi-Mombasa highways.

The elite squad will also be surveilling hotels and means of communication.

“We have expanded our hunt to major highways, hotels, lodges and other places where we feel she could be hiding. Soon we shall arrest her,” a senior detective with the DCI Special Service Unit told the Nation.

Ms Kangogo has been on thee run for a little over a week now after she shot dead two men in a span of 24 hours, on Sunday, July 4 and on Monday.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti said it was difficult to trace Kangogo because she dumped her mobile phone.