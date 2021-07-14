The Ministry of Interior has announced 1,866 job vacancies in various capacities and roles.
The CS Matiang’i-led ministry has invited Kenyans to apply for the jobs which range from clerical officers, administrative assistants, drivers, and support staff at the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the 47 counties.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded from the PSC website and should be submitted by August 7.
Completed application forms should be hand-delivered at the respective County Commissioner’s office on or before 2nd August 2021 at 5.00 pm.
List of the vacancies.
1. Vacancy No. NRB.1 / 2021
Grade: Clerical Officer II CSG 14 (1,200 vacancies)
Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months
Salary and Other Benefits Basic Salary: Sh16,890 per month.
House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Sh3,000 per month
Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its equivalent qualification; and proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution.
Duties and responsibilities
Officers at this level will be deployed in the Department of National Registration Bureau and specific duties will include :
(i) Data entry and verification; and
(ii) any other duties that may be assigned by supervisors.
Vacancy No.NRB.2 / 2021
Grade: Office Administrative Assistant III CSG 13 – ( 205 vacancies)
Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months.
Basic Salary: Sh 22,270 per month
House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Sh3,000 per month
Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of :
Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- with at least C in English or Kiswahili Language or it equivalent qualification from a recognized institution.
Business Education Single and Group Certificates ( BES & GC ) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following Subjects;
a) Typewriting II (minimum 40 words per minute) /Computerized Document Processing II
b ) Business English I / Communications I
c ) Office Practice I
d ) Commerce I
Or
Certificate in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council ; and a certificate in computer applications skills from a recognized institution.
Duties and responsibilities
This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;
(i) Word and data processing from manuscripts.
(ii) Operating office equipment.
(iii) Ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records.
(iv) Attending to visitors / clients.
(v) Handling telephone calls and appointments.
(vi) Undertaking any other office administrative and services that may be assigned.
Vacancy No.NRB.3 / 2021
Grade: Driver III CSG 16 -109 vacancies.
Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months
Basic Salary: Sh14,610 per month..
House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Sh.3,000 per month
Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have :
Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade D (Plain) from a recognized institution ;
A valid driving license free from any current endorsement (s) for class(es) of vehicle (s) an officer required to drive.
Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized institution.
Passed suitability test for Driver Grade III from Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT).
Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the respective ministry / department ;
A valid Police Clearance Certificate
At least two years of driving experience
Duties and responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will include :
Driving a motor vehicle as authorized.
Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, etc.
Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicles systems.
Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned.
Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road.
Safety of passengers and/or goods therein; and maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle
Vacancy No.NRB.4 / 2021
Grade: Support Staff CSG 17 – 356 vacancies.
Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for 6 months.
Basic Salary: Sh13,280 per month.
House Allowance: Varies according to the area of deployment
Commuter Allowance: Sh3,000 per month
Medical Benefits: As applicable in the Civil Service
Requirements for Appointment
Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)
Duties and responsibilities
General messenger duties
Office cleaning