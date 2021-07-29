Police officers in Murang’a County have opened a probe after a man died inside a hotel room on Tuesday night.

The deceased, 50-year-old Fredrick Opiyo is suspected to have died of an overdose of sex enhancement pills.

According to a police report, Mr. Opiyo was in the company of one Mary Mwende, 35, who joined him at Rurago Guest House at around 10 pm. The pair proceeded to have dinner – Ugali and fish – before retiring to their room.

The man then entered the bathroom and emerged a few minutes later. Opiyo asked Mwende that they retire to bed but she asked to shower first.

“While taking a bath, Mwende heard the man groaning. She came out of the bathroom and found the man had removed his clothes and was struggling to breathe,” the report said.

Mwende alerted the night guard, who then alerted officers at Maragua police station. He said Mwende informed him that her boyfriend had died.

“Mwende reported that her partner started groaning and gasping for air. The night guard responded to the distress call and after confirming that indeed the man was in serious trouble, he called in the police,” Murang’a South Police boss Alexander Shikondi added. When they got to the room, they discovered the deceased lying on the bed. He was naked and motionless.

“By the time our officers arrived, the man was in a fatal state. After preliminary scene processing, we retrieved two empty sachets of a sex stimulating drug…The used tablets weighed 200mg.”

Detectives recovered one used and unused condom as well as 100 milligrams of Vega (a sexual enhancement pill).

CSI officers from Murang’a South processed the scene and moved the body to Murang’a Level V hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.